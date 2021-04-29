Tulsa City Council unanimously approves updates to city's animal code

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa City Council approved the first round of updates to the City of Tulsa's Animal Code on Wednesday.

The process to update the code began in 2018 when Mayor G.T. Bynum unveiled the Comprehensive Animal Welfare Reform Plan. The goal of the plan is to improve the quality of life and public safety of residents and animals in Tulsa, which includes improving the city's Animal Code.

Commissioners met and reviewed the outdated Animal Code in their first meeting in 2019. They asked for community input with a public online survey, as well as four public meetings, to hear comments about improving the code.

“I want to thank my colleagues on the Tulsa City Council and our citizen volunteers on the Tulsa Animal Welfare Commission for the years of deliberation they have put into updating our City animal ordinance,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “Working through these issues can be challenging because people are passionate about animals in Tulsa. But we want Tulsa to be the best city it can be for Tulsans and the pets they love, and I am grateful for everyone who is committed to moving us closer to that ideal.”

The updates to the Animal Code will help assist in the following areas:



Protecting the safety and welfare of animals and humans

Regulations within zoning codes

Establishing a system for review of fees

Update exemption permits and procedures

“It's been a long process and I am humbled and appreciative of the collaborative effort from my colleagues as we worked on this extensive project,” Councilor Connie Dodson said. “This work is ongoing, and additional changes may occur as we gather more information and continue to listen to the concerns of our citizens. Tonight’s vote is just a small part of the City’s efforts to improve Tulsa’s animal-related processes.”

