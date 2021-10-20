Tulsa City Council considers proposal to bring more housing near downtown

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Council is considering a proposal Wednesday night that city leaders say would bring more housing options downtown.

Travis Hulse, the Tulsa Planning Office's principal planner, says the project is meant to provide housing choice and affordability surrounding downtown Tulsa.

“You could have a broad spectrum of people and that’s the hope is that we’re going to attract and accommodate all different types of housing and lifestyle options," Hulse says.

The project would create multi-family housing — such as apartment — with up to eight units included.

There are a few neighborhoods that have gotten an exemption from this overlay like the Owen Park neighborhood, Tracy Park and the Buena Vista neighborhood.

However, the Riverview neighborhood hasn't made that list yet.

“We embrace the multifamily that is already here," says Cathy Skalla, who lives in the Riverview neighborhood which spans 12th to 21st Street.

"They’re part of the fabric of this neighborhood. But we feel like any additional modern building that is not required to look to be compatible with the design of these older houses will overwhelm not just the charm but the character of this neighborhood," she says.

Skalla says she and her neighbors are concerned their parking situation could become even more crowded.

Hulse says the planning office hopes that people would start utilizing other forms of transportation — buses, bikes or walking — to get around since they'd be so close to downtown Tulsa.

“People will be able to look downtown and find something that fits for them and makes sense of their family," Hulse says.

City councilors are expected to consider the proposal at their Wednesday night meeting.

