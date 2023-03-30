Tulsa church uses service to call for gun action after Nashville massacre

TULSA, Okla. — While Nashville continues to mourn the six innocent lives taken in Monday’s mass school shooting, one Tulsa church joined in both prayer and wanting action Wednesday night.

The souls inside All Souls Unitarian Church on South Peoria Avenue said their faith is shaken in light of the mass shooting, but like with uniting in faith, church members said Oklahoma must also unite in demanding gun control.

“Unitarians, I think, have a strong tradition of being active on a variety of different issues, and this is certainly one that motivates a lot of us,” member Brian Cross told 2 News.

“I grew up in Oklahoma, fellow member Lindsey Barbour said. "I grew up around guns. And I’m not anti-Second Amendment, and yet we need to have policies in place that make sense.”

“The true test of whether this is worth doing or not is whether we ultimately muster the will to act to restrict the prevalence of guns in our society and lead to a safer world for our kids,” Cross added.

Assistant Minister Randy Lewis said his Wednesday service’s theme was to echo that call for action, although he wishes he didn’t have to do so this often.

“We know that this is not sustainable," Rev. Lewis said. "(We know) that our future is at stake, and our children are at stake. No child should have to go to school or to church and fear for their lives.”

Rev. Lewis and several church members said exercising their faith outside church also includes contacting their lawmakers to ask for gun control measures.

