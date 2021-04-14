Tulsa Chorale commemorates Tulsa Race Massacre’s 100-year anniversary with in-person performances

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Chorale is remembering the historic Tulsa Race Massacre to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the event with a performance on May 7.
Two in-person performances of Karl Jenkins' "The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace" start at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Both performances will be held outdoors at Ahha Tulsa. There will also be a ticketed live-stream option to watch.
“We hope this performance will inspire the Tulsa community to learn more about the events that took place in our city 100 years ago and get involved in creating a better future,” says Dr. Tim Sharp, Tulsa Chorale’s Artistic Director.
The performances are in conjunction with Ahha Tulsa’s Mayfest and in partnership with the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.
Live-stream tickets are available by visiting Tulsa Chorale's website.
