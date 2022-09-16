Tulsa celebrates 5th annual 918 Day

TULSA, Okla. — It's time to celebrate the city we know and love. 918 Day is almost here and this year it's honoring the brave men and women serving the Tulsa community.

2 News sat with Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum to ask him why this year's theme is so important.

He says honoring the commitment and service of our first responders, such as Tulsa police, fire, and EMSA, is a way to showcase what makes Tulsa special. Bynum ass Tulsa has some of the best public servants in the country.

“You think about everything that our first responders have been through over the last several years and the just overwhelming support that there is in this community for first responders, we want to give Tulsans a day to be able to show their gratitude and appreciation to the men and women who risk their lives and work so hard to save lives in our community," says Bynum.

This year marks the 5th annual 918 Day, celebrated on Sept. 17 this year. Residents can participate in a citywide scavenger hunt, which encourages Tulsans to learn more about the city's first responders and local businesses along the way

"When I came in as mayor, I realized there was so much enthusiasm here in Tulsa bubbling up. People are so proud of our city and yet there wasn’t like a specific day for us to celebrate all the things that we love about Tulsa and so we established 918 Day as that date, as our area code, and began doing that in my first full year as the mayor of Tulsa and have held it every year since," explains Bynum.

Bynum says the celebration for 918 Day grows every year and he enjoys the different ways people convey their love for the city.

Several local businesses across Tulsa will have special 918 Day promotions to be on the lookout for.

To know more about 918 Day or to send a thank you to a first responder, click here.

