Tulsa celebrates 125 years as a city

TULSA, Okla. — Driving around Tulsa, you might have missed it – but the city turned 125 years old Wednesday.

Slicing through a century and a quarter of history is something G.T. Bynum does every day as Tulsa Mayor – his family roots going to the very beginning.

“I think about that era a lot because my great-great grandfather was the second mayor of Tulsa in 1899 and would’ve known everybody that founded the city government in 1898,” Bynum said.

The T-town of today is one of past and current cultural significance for residents of many backgrounds and passions.

“(There's) cycling, adventuring, Turkey Mountain, it’s a lot of things to say in a good way,” Tulsa resident Luigi Seguro told 2 News Oklahoma.

“Being a business owner in the city, it definitely has a lot of opportunity and growth and I see a lot of people who are successful in Tulsa," fellow resident Shelby Swanson said. "And it’s a wonderful place to raise a family and there’s a lot to do, so I could really see myself staying here.”

Seguro said he’s called the oil capital home since 1996, seeing plenty of transformation for the good with some still desired.

“I see the makeover of downtown has been very positive and growing, and I see the big change,” Seguro said. “The north side of Tulsa (needs improvement), and the west side too. We need to improve the area, those two areas.”

Bynum, at least on Wednesday, focused on the positive of how far the city has come.

“Today is a great day to think about all the great people that have come before to make this a city we all love, and then what we’re doing right now to make it a great city for the next 125 years.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --