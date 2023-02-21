Tulsa businessman developing special needs housing complex

TULSA, Okla. — A new housing development in Tulsa aimed at helping with the city’s affordable housing crisis will also be home to special needs housing. It will be located near North Admiral and Utica.

The three-story building will be constructed with affordable senior housing on the ground level, special needs housing on the second level and a mix of affordable and market-rate housing on the top level.

"We hope to prove this model as something that can be successful and replicated again," said Stuart McDaniel, the developer. "Not just in Tulsa, but in other communities."

McDaniel recently purchased the land and plans to turn it into a mixed-resident development — a first of its kind for Tulsa.

“From the outside, if I didn’t tell anyone what was inside, they would never guess what this building looks like, like it belongs on Cherry Street or Brookside," McDaniel said.

McDaniel says they’ll be six, dedicated apartments with four bedrooms each allowing for three special needs residents and a caretaker. They will have temperature-controlled devices, and kitchens will have locking pocket doors.

Down the street from the mixed resident development is where K9 training facility Torchlight K9 is located. While instructor Ted Sommers spends most of his time with the dogs, he knows the area around him can be utilized better.

“Having them in an area that is centrally located where they have access to those services is super important," Sommers said. "It's probably one of the reasons why Stuart is doing it.”

Developers say construction is slated to begin sometime in the fall.

