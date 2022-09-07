Tulsa Burglary Unit sees increase in gun thefts from vehicles

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say they are seeing an increase in firearm theft from vehicles.

Lt. Tim means, who is over TPD's burglary division, says ever since Oklahoma became an open carry state, he's seen a rise in firearm thefts from vehicles.

Lt. Means says they receive about 400 reports every year regarding gun thefts from vehicles.

"From August first until today, 39 days between now and then, and we've had 41 cases where guns were taken out of vehicles. And that's just vehicles," says Lt. Means.

He also says a single report, could have multiple guns listed as stolen.

In a recent car burglary, the victim told detectives they had 15 guns taken from their vehicle.

And all the stolen guns have an impact on Tulsa.

Lt. Demetrios Treantafeles is over the gun unit at TPD.

He says about 25% of the guns his unit recovers are stolen.

"What we've noticed is that the majority of vehicle burglaries are happening in either the affluent areas of the city, or in some of the suburbs of Tulsa. Then, the guns are then being used back in the city of Tulsa, in some of our more violent firearm crimes."

Something both lieutenants say is important -- know your gun's serial numbers.

"One problem we face, is several gun owners don't know their serial numbers, they don't have them recorded, or pictures taken of them. So when we recover it, it's not going to come up as stolen," says Treantafeles.

Lt. Treantafeles also says not reporting a stolen gun can cause roadblocks in investigations

"If one of my investigators has to go and drive 2 hours away and knock on a door just to be told 'It was stolen years ago', 'I didn't report it, or I did but didn't have serial number', it delays the entire investigative process."

They say if you aren't going to keep your gun on you at all times, leave it at home, secured.

They also say there isn't really a safe hiding spot to keep a firearm in your car.

So, if you're going to keep it there, keep it in a lockbox or safe that's bolted down to your vehicle.

