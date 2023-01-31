Tulsa Boys Home seeks adoptive, foster parents

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Boys’ Home is looking for foster and adoptive parents for the children at its facility.

To find them, it launched a new initiative. The entire goal is to find safe temporary or forever homes.

According to Gregg Conway, the home’s executive director, on any given day, 9,000 children are in the foster care system in Oklahoma.

Foster and adoptive homes can help in significant ways for the children. It all starts, he says, with healing.

“I'm talking about true inner healing, not just, you know, anger management training or, and, and all that's important. It really is, and it's good and necessary. But I'm talking about really getting down to the nitty gritty and healing their heart,” Conway said.

2 News Anchor Justin Fischer asked Conway why, in the many years since the boys’ home opened, now is the time to start this initiative.

“It just seems that in recent times two things have occurred, we seem to have more boys who have been healed enough and pointed in the right direction and have achieved all their treatment plan goals and objectives that are ready to go into a regular home, like your home or my home,” Conway said. "That coupled with the fact that there is a tremendous shortage of foster homes and adoptive homes for all these kids in the state of Oklahoma."

Conway said they are looking to get the teens into homes so when they turn 18, they have that family to fall back on.

“Every child deserves a family. I mean, you know, these guys need a family. They deserve a family like any other child,” Conway said.

Conway suggests that if you are considering becoming a foster or adoptive parent, the home does HOPE tours at the campus to enlighten the community about what happens there.

To learn more about Tulsa Boys’ Home, visit https://www.tulsaboyshome.org/

