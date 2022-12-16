Tulsa Botanic Garden marks milestone in construction project of new gardens

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Botanic Garden is building excitement around its new gardens and is marking a milestone in getting things completed.

Construction workers installed a new a 31 foot long bridge Friday morning as part of a construction project to connect two gardens that are also under construction. It will connect the great lawn with the new Bumgarner Lotus Pool and the Liberty Garden.

The bridge was built as one whole piece, shipped it here and Friday a crane easily lifted it off the truck and set it into place. Next, they will put concrete on, put railings up and complete it with special enhancements. The design of the bridge will showcase art deco pillars, metal work, and art deco glass.

“Even though it’s a bridge just to walk over, I think people will appreciate the time and effort put into it kind of honors Tulsa’s architectural past as well as tying into something we have out here already and making it special,” said Chuck Lamson the CEO of Tulsa Botanic Garden.

The hope is by showcasing this it will build excitement for the new installations.

Including the Bumgarner Lotus Pool.

Photo from Tulsa Botanic Garden

And the Stanford Family Liberty Garden.

Photo from Tulsa Botanic Garden

“That the Botanic Garden is growing and it's a great attraction for Tulsa and hopefully people want to come out and experience not only what we have here but our new opportunities," Lamson said.

Some of the donors of the project showed up to watch this construction milestone be completed.

Lamson says the construction projects are on track so far and they hope to open this coming June.

