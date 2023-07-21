Tulsa Botanic Garden opens two new gardens

TULSA, Okla. — It has been a long time coming for the Tulsa Botanic Garden as two new gardens are officially open!

The opening of the Baumgarner Family Foundation Lotus Pool and Stanford Family Liberty Garden is official after a grand opening on Friday.

The new gardens were a long time in the making.

"It's a great day for the garden to be able to open these nice new attractions so our guests and members can experience our growth and hopefully see the positive momentum that we have," Chuck Lamson, CEO of the Tulsa Botanic Garden, said.

These two new additions add roughly two acres to the garden.

"I think that it's important that we do great attractions and have a reasonable size footprint for people to experience it," Lamson said

It was also crucial to Lamson to work with Oklahoma companies.

"I think anytime that we can do that locally, not only does it help us as an attraction, but it plays back into the local economy," Lamson said.

Friday's grand opening was not the only celebration.

The botanic garden is offering a discount for a small donation, all to benefit our local communities.

"We're offering half-price admission to anyone who brings a non-perishable food item to the garden so that we can help give back ourselves a little bit," Lamson said. "People can come and experience the fun and the new gardens."

According to Lamson, those donations will go to Iron Gate in Tulsa and Help Works, Inc Food Pantry in Pawhuska.

Lt Gov. Matt Pinnell attended the grand opening, along with Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum.

Pinnell called the garden a tourist attraction for Tulsa and the Osage nation.

Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear agrees with that, and he is encouraged by all of the growth.

"We're trying to keep our part going while everyone else is doing their part, and it's great that we know each other and keep working together to bring people in to enjoy this part of Oklahoma," Chief Standing Bear said.

