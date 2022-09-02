Tulsa awarded over $38 million from Build Back Better Grant

TULSA, Okla. — Up to $38 million in federal funding is coming to a Tulsa-based project proposal to help establish and create more economic development in the area.

Pres. Joe Biden is announcing the 21 winners of the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge during an online event at the White House Friday morning.

The Build Back Better Regional Challenge is providing each award winner federal funding to help rebuild regional and local economies, promote inclusive, equitable recovery, as well as create thousands of jobs in industries such as energy, manufacturing, and biotechnology.

The Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG) was one of 60 finalists for their Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility Cluster (TRAM) project proposal. This project is one of the 21 awardees of federal money to advance mobility in the community.

INCOG says with the money, the TRAM Corridor is set to "transition the region from its legacy of oil, gas, and traditional manufacturing to advanced mobility, automation, and unmanned aerial systems."

The goal of this corridor is to cultivate a "diverse" hub for research, development, and production in the advanced mobility industry, with expectations of creating at least 30,000 new jobs and over $3.5 billion in economic activity in the first few years.

“This is a huge win for the Tulsa metro as we look to expand advanced mobility opportunities in northeast Oklahoma,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “I want to thank all of our coalition partners for coming together and identifying unique ways that we can put these funds to use. These projects will all have a huge impact on Tulsa and the entire region.”

The money will go to various coalition projects, which include:

Establishing a 114 nautical mile commercial flight corridor

Increasing the region’s skilled workforce through the funding of certificate programs, degree programs, and apprenticeships

Constructing a new industrial treatment facility that will treat over 4 million gallons per day of wastewater to make 2,200 acres of industrial property “pad-ready” at the Tulsa Port of Inola



Oklahoma State University will partner with the Osage Nation for the 114-nautical mile “beyond visual line-of-sight” flight test range.

OSU will also eventually establish the LaunchPad Research and Technology Center in Tulsa’s Greenwood neighborhood.

Part of the mission behind establishing the center is supporting organizations that have deep ties to Greenwood’s Black residents such as Black Tech Street, to ensure equitable access to the Center’s programs.

“Oklahoma State University is the state’s leader in aerospace and aviation, with specialized infrastructure dedicated to the research and design of unmanned systems,” said President of Oklahoma State University, Dr. Kayse Shrum. “As a land-grant university, we’re committed to using research to address society’s most pressing problems, empowering Oklahoma’s workforce and providing access to a quality education.”

Mayor Bynum and other city leaders will participate in the White House's event and speak afterward about the award.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --