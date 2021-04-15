Tulsa Auto Show to follow COVID-19 guidelines during weekend event

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Auto Show plans to follow COVID-19 guidelines during its popular event this weekend.
The event is one of the largest consumer shows in Oklahoma and will feature a variety of entertaining activities for adults and kids.
It takes place April 16-18 at River Spirit Expo at Expo Square, starting at 8 a.m. all three days of the show. The event is donating a part of its proceeds to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
Some of the event's precautions include:
- temperature checks at the entrances
- hand sanitizing stations set up throughout the building
- designated eating areas
- ongoing sanitizing and disinfecting of vehicles for the duration of the event
“While we are hopeful that we are getting closer to reaching the end of this pandemic, we do want to make sure we are following all of the current health and safety protocols in place,” Bill Knight, president of Knight Automotive Group, said. “We encourage everyone to do their part to help us have a great show that is safe but also enjoyable for everyone.”
Visitors, exhibitors and staff must comply with the City of Tulsa ordinance. The mandate requires everyone to abide by the following:
- wear masks
- follow social distance guidelines of at least six feet
- consume food and drinks in designated areas
- remain home if they are experiencing symptoms consistent with having COVID-19
“We anticipate there will be a large group of visitors attending this year’s Tulsa Auto Show, and we want to make sure it is safe for everyone,” Tom Bloomfield, managing partner with Don Thornton Automotive Group, said. “We will be complying with Expo Square policies throughout the show and in doing so, we believe this will be a great event for everyone who attends.”
Additional COVID-19 safety information can be found here. Those interested in purchasing buy one get one free e-tickets, click here. For additional information through April 15, buy one get one free coupons are also available at QuikTrip.
