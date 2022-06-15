Tulsa area first responders hold a town hall meeting to discuss active shooters

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa area first responders were joined by federal officials to talk about active shooters in a town hall Tuesday evening.

The meeting comes two weeks after a shooting on the campus of Saint Francis Health Systems that killed four people including two doctors.

Tulsa police were praised for their quick response to the tragedy, but how do other agencies respond to an active shooter? That’s the question federal and local officials will be discussing with the public Tuesday night.

Specifically, law enforcement officials answered questions about their role when it comes to handling an active shooter.

Tulsa crime stoppers is hosting the event. Some of the local speakers included Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker. Federal representatives include the U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson, ATF officials and the FBI.

The meeting was originally organized to focus on school safety in response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. But it changed to a broader focus since the mass shooting at Saint Francis Hospital nearly two weeks ago.

Executive director for Tulsa crime stoppers Karen Gilbert says tonight’s meeting is meant to inform the public and let them know that it’s a coordinated response by local and federal agencies.

“They all work together to keep us safe. Being the crime prevention network and Tulsa crime stoppers, we just want to make sure that there is a dialogue and that information is put out to the public,” Gilbert said.

The event was open to the public and held at Tulsa Tech’s Lemley campus at the Client Service Center.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --