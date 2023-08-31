Tulsa Animal Welfare completely full, needs to place 20 dogs by Sept. 2

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter is in desperate need of fosters and adopters by Sept. 2.
The non-profit shared 20 dogs needing home by the weekend on Facebook.
Currently, all adoption fees are waived.
A description of all the puppies can be found on TAW's Facebook page.
The shelter is open 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. daily. For more info, call 918-596-8010 or visit the TAW website.
