Tulsa Animal Welfare completely full, needs to place 20 dogs by Sept. 2

Posted at 1:34 PM, Aug 31, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter is in desperate need of fosters and adopters by Sept. 2.

The non-profit shared 20 dogs needing home by the weekend on Facebook.

Currently, all adoption fees are waived.

A description of all the puppies can be found on TAW's Facebook page.

The shelter is open 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. daily. For more info, call 918-596-8010 or visit the TAW website.

