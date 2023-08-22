Tulsa SPCA gears up for #ClearTheShelters adoption day

TULSA, Okla. — On August 26, Tulsa SPCA will host its annual adoption day as part of the national #ClearTheShelters campaign.

Tulsa SPCA CEO Mindy Tiner said that in past years, she's seen all of the shelter's animals adopted during this event.

However, since the pandemic began, the shelter hasn't seen as many adoptions — even as it becomes more crowded than ever.

"We are, like other shelters, just bursting at the seams," Tiner said.



Before the sheltered animals are adopted, the rescue gives each one grooming, veterinary care, and behavior assessments.

"We move them in through the clinic, make sure everyone's healthy, vaccinated, and fixed, said Animal Connections Manager, Lauren Holder.

Tiner is hopeful this year's event will draw interest like ones prior.

"I really am hoping we can walk down our aisles and see that all of our animals have gone home," she said.

The event opens at 8 a.m. for pre-approved adopters and an hour later for all.

For more information on Tulsa SPCA and this event, click here.

To learn more about #ClearTheShelters and find more participating rescues, click here.

