Tulsa activates Emergency Operations Centers after storm moves through

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa activated the Emergency Operations Center and is coordinating storm response. Downed power lines, gas leaks and trees are reported across the area.
Stay off the roads if you can.
- Trees in the roadway: 918-596-9488
- Power outage or downed lines: Online [psoklahoma.com] or call 833-776-6884
- Gas leaks: Call 911 after evacuating the area
Trending stories from 2 News Oklahoma:
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube