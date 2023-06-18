Tulsa activates Emergency Operations Centers after storm moves through

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa activated the Emergency Operations Center and is coordinating storm response. Downed power lines, gas leaks and trees are reported across the area.

Stay off the roads if you can.

Trees in the roadway: 918-596-9488

Power outage or downed lines: Online [psoklahoma.com] or call 833-776-6884

Gas leaks: Call 911 after evacuating the area

