LIVE BLOG: Trees and powerlines down across Green Country

2:27 a.m.

Severe weather moves out of Green Country.

PSO outages up to 152,000.

Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire near 36th and Lewis.

The city of Tulsa activated the Emergency Operations Center and is coordinating storm response. Downed power lines, gas leaks and trees are reported across the area.

Stay off the roads if you can.



Trees in the roadway: 918-596-9488

Power outage or downed lines: Online [psoklahoma.com] or call 833-776-6884

Gas leaks: Call 911 after evacuating the area

1:34 a.m.

Power outages across Green Country after severe storms move through the area with strong winds. PSO reports 96,000 outages. OG&E reports more than 50,000 outages.

We are seeing lots of tree damage. Viewers are sending in photos from all over the Tulsa area.

