TTCU new title sponsor of 46th annual Tulsa Run

Posted at 3:22 PM, Jun 12, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Teachers Credit Union is the new title sponsor for Tulsa's annual Tulsa Run.

TTCU is the title sponsor for the next five years.

“We are excited to be the title sponsor of the Tulsa Run, an event that has brought the community together for decades," said President and CEO of TTCU Tim Lyons. "Because of Tulsa Run’s focus on supporting local nonprofits, we saw that the organization had similar values as TTCU. We look forward to continuing to build the legacy of the event over the next few years.”

Another change is underway as TTCU Tulsa Run is making a shift in management. The Tulsa Sports Commission is switching organizers to the Williams Route 66 Marathon team.

“Our friends at the Route 66 Marathon are a natural fit to organize, promote and grow the TTCU Tulsa Run to carry it into its next era. They are led by experienced event organizers who are part of the fabric of Tulsa’s running community. We are excited to make this announcement and are confident Tulsa’s running community will see great things from this new model,” said Matt Stockman, Vice President, Tulsa Regional Tourism.
The TTCU Tulsa Run is entering its 46th year and is a fan favorite for the Tulsa running community.

This year races are being held on October 28, 2023. Runners can sign up to participate at TTCU Tulsa Run website.

