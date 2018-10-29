Tulsa firefighters take part in Tulsa Run

TULSA -- It wasn't flames that some Tulsa firefighters were trying to beat over the weekend, but the road instead.

On Saturday morning, the annual Tulsa Run was held.

More than 40 firefighters were on hand for the event, which helps them create a bond with the community.

"There's a great history of firefighters that have run this race," said Rogers Williams, a Tulsa firefighter.

As you can see, they also got medals after pounding the pavement.

Some 7,000 people took part in the run.

