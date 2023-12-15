Truck hauling cattle overturns on 412 near downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — An overturned truck hauling cattle is causing delays near downtown Tulsa.
The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. and crews are still working to move the truck and the cattle inside.
The westbound I-244 ramp to westbound US-412, or the northwest corner of the IDL, is completely shut down.
To find an alternate route to work, click here.
This is a developing story.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube