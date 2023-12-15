Watch Now
Truck hauling cattle overturns on 412 near downtown Tulsa

Posted at 6:55 AM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 07:55:14-05

TULSA, Okla. — An overturned truck hauling cattle is causing delays near downtown Tulsa.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. and crews are still working to move the truck and the cattle inside.

The westbound I-244 ramp to westbound US-412, or the northwest corner of the IDL, is completely shut down.

This is a developing story.

