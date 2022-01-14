Watch
Truck burning on Highway 75 in Glenpool

Posted at 9:43 AM, Jan 14, 2022
GLENPOOL, Okla. — Emergency crews are on the scene while a truck is burning on Highway 75 Friday morning.

Crews are fighting the blaze and working to contain it near 146th Street and Highway 75.

Please avoid the area, if possible. CLICK here to find an alternate route for your travels.

