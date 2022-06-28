Troop 188 Boy Scout trailer stolen in Glenpool

GLENPOOL, Okla. — A local Boy Scout troop is the latest victim of thieves.

Someone stole a trailer full of camping equipment from the Living Water United Methodist church over the weekend leaving them with nothing.

“It’s heartbreaking really," said Kevin Lund, a member of Troop 188. "It’s infuriating to think that somebody would take something like a Boy Scout trailer.”

The troop is now having to find ways to replace what was stolen from them, which was a small trailer and all the outdoor activity gear that was inside. Lund says inside was more than just gear, the items mattered to them.

“We use it in everything we do. We have our stows in there, extra tents and sleeping bags, pots and pans, utensils, but even more there’s stuff in there that has sentimental value from past members who gave us some of their gear or past scout masters,” he said.

It’s estimated the stolen trailer and equipment cost about $5,000.

Troop 188 Scout Master Bob Lund says it took years to accumulate all the gear.

“You’re stealing from these young people that are trying to better themselves by learning the skills that the Boy Scouts of America offers,” Lund said.

It’s not only affecting current troop members.

“It's going to affect the future scouts that join this troop. They are going to have to fundraise and solicit donations to try and slowly replace and rebuild what was taken from us,” Lund said.

The Lunds say the trailer has very distinctive markings

“It has red flames on the side and there’s a character of a caveman warrior on the back, and then troop 188 on the trailer," Lund said.

Anyone who sees the trailer or has information on this theft is asked to call the Glenpool Police Department.

Without the trailer, Lund says parents and leaders will have to haul what equipment they have to camp outs.

