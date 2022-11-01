Trick-or-Treating Maple Ridge Historic Neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of trick-or-treaters took the streets of a Historic Maple Ridge Neighborhood in Tulsa, going all out this Halloween.

The streets were very busy, homeowners believe nearly 700 kids went trick-or-treating Monday night.

“Come on up guys, we’ve got plenty of candy," Leslie Barnes told trick-or-treaters, as they walked up. “We love Halloween, we always have lots and lots of trick or treaters.”

Barnes and her husband have lived in Maple Ridge for 30 years. She said her decorations for this spooky night have grown through the years and so have her neighbor's decorations.

”I think we all enjoy seeing each other’s decorations," Barnes said.

Hundreds of cars lined the streets Monday night, making it tough for many to find parking. Nonetheless, trick-or-treaters found ways to get their candy.

“This year is a lot better on a scooter because I save less so my feet don’t hurt as much and it’s a lot safer because it comes with all the gadgets of being lit of being lit and at the same time there’s not that many sidewalks," Patience Arnold Ouk said.

Shari Dolinski has also lived in the community for more than three decades. She said she loves Halloween night at Maple Ridge because this tradition takes her back to her childhood.

“My best friend’s dad brought me to this neighborhood to trick-or treat….so you know, that was in the 60s. I always thought that was so kind and it was so exciting and I wanted to be able to give like that,” Dolinsky said.

She said she wants other children to have that same experience.

“I’ve just got some many good memories of little children just so excited and so happy about seeing fun decorations and having people hand out full-size candy bars," Dolinsky said.

From the ghoulish, to the fairytales, children were excited to get their treats. By the end, some were ready for the night to be over.

“I’m ready for bed.”

Although Halloween is wrapping up, holiday season is just getting started. Next, they will pull out decorations for the next big holiday.

