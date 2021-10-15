Watch
Trial date set for man accused of shooting two Tulsa police officers

A frame grab from Officer Aurash Zarkeshan body camera when Zarkeshan pulled over David Ware. Zarkeshan was critically wounded during a traffic stop, Monday, June 29, 2020. The other officer, Sgt. Craig Johnson, died of his wounds on Tuesday. The suspected gunman, 32-year-old David Anthony Ware, was arrested following a search that lasted more than seven hours. (Tulsa Police Department/Tulsa World via AP)
Posted at 2:51 PM, Oct 15, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — A court date is set for the man suspected of shooting two Tulsa police officers.

The trial for David Ware will begin April 4.

Ware is accused of shooting Tulsa officers Aurash Zarkeshan and Craig Johnson during a traffic stop in June 2020.

Johnson died from his wounds and Zarkeshan spent several months recovering after the shooting.

Ware is charged with first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty should Ware be found guilty.

