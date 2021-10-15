Trial date set for man accused of shooting two Tulsa police officers

TULSA, Okla. — A court date is set for the man suspected of shooting two Tulsa police officers.
The trial for David Ware will begin April 4.
Ware is accused of shooting Tulsa officers Aurash Zarkeshan and Craig Johnson during a traffic stop in June 2020.
Johnson died from his wounds and Zarkeshan spent several months recovering after the shooting.
Ware is charged with first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty should Ware be found guilty.
