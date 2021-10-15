Tulsa police sergeant among hundreds honored at law enforcement vigil in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON — A candlelight vigil honored hundreds of fallen law enforcement officers in Washington, D.C. on Thursday night.
Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson is one of 701 officers who've died in the line of duty over the last two years, and had his name engraved on the wall at the National Law Enforcement Memorial.
Johnson died in a shooting during a traffic stop in June 2020.
The Tulsa Police Department Foundation raised money to send dozens of officers and Honor Guard members to the event.
There will be a wreath-laying ceremony and a "Stand Watch for the Fallen" event on Saturday.
Trending Stories:
- Tulsa lawyer weighs in on legality of vaccine mandate
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Claremore woman could break world record for tallest okra plant
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- River Spirit Casino Resort to host Miss USA 2021, tickets now available
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter