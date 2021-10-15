Watch
Tulsa police sergeant among hundreds honored at law enforcement vigil in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON — A candlelight vigil honored hundreds of fallen law enforcement officers in Washington, D.C. on Thursday night.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson is one of 701 officers who've died in the line of duty over the last two years, and had his name engraved on the wall at the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

Johnson died in a shooting during a traffic stop in June 2020.

The Tulsa Police Department Foundation raised money to send dozens of officers and Honor Guard members to the event.

There will be a wreath-laying ceremony and a "Stand Watch for the Fallen" event on Saturday.

