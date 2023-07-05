Tree debris cleanup ongoing at Tulsa County Parks

TULSA, Okla. — Two and a half weeks later, Tulsa County Parks still feel the effects of the Father's Day storm. It could be weeks until all the parks are fully open again.

The latest count shows nearly 300 trees came down at Tulsa Parks and about 100 at LaFortune Park's Golf Courses.

Jeff Johnson finished up a round there on Wednesday. He typically comes once a week.

"They had gathered them into piles," he said. "Unless you really missed the fairway, they didn't come into play."

It's been two weeks of Tulsa County crews working around the clock to get county parks back to pre-storm conditions.

Tulsa Parks Director Charles Wall says Chandler, O'Brien, and LaFortune Parks are the last remaining county parks that are partially open due to damage.

"When I say trees out there, I'm talking huge heritage trees that took a lot of work. I'm talking 30-inch trunks and 24-inch trunks. They were very large trees," Wall said.

Wall says that number doesn't include the trails, which still need to be looked at. He says now the county is looking at tree contractors to speed up the cleanup process.

"I hate to lose the trees, but maybe it's God's way of pruning," Johnson told 2 News. "I'm amazed at how quick everybody got it cleaned up."

Tulsa County staff recommend that people who go to the parks follow their Facebook page - Tulsa County Parks - to keep tabs on when all of the county parks will be fully opened.

