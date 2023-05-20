Train derailment in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla — Crews are at Sapulpa for a train that derailed near Denton and Division Street.
According to Sapulpa police, the train stretches across the entire town blocking multiple intersections. Bryan and Line street are the only streets available to get around the train.
This is a developing story.
