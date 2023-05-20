Watch Now
Train derailment in Sapulpa

Kaden Wittig
Posted at 10:06 AM, May 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-20

SAPULPA, Okla — Crews are at Sapulpa for a train that derailed near Denton and Division Street.

According to Sapulpa police, the train stretches across the entire town blocking multiple intersections. Bryan and Line street are the only streets available to get around the train.

This is a developing story.

