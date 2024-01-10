Train derailment in Sand Springs block traffic on Hwy 97

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Authorities are working to clean up a train derailment in Sand Springs.

The train derailed near Highway 97, blocking the southbound lanes of the highway.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route to the south side of town.

Crews said clean-up could take five to six hours.

2 News crews are headed to the scene to learn more.

