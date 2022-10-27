Watch Now
Tulsa bridge reopens after rollover crash

Tulsa first responders blocking traffic on the 71st Street bridge after a rollover crash near the Arkansas River. Oct. 27, 2022.
Posted at 1:53 PM, Oct 27, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — First responders blocked the 71st Street bridge over the Arkansas River after a rollover crash on Thursday afternoon.

Traffic couldn't pass through on either direction of 71st for about an hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

