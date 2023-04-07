TPS Talent Management Dept. audited, unclear vendor payments discovered

TULSA, Okla. — An investigation and audit into two vendor contracts affiliated with Tulsa Public Schools’ former Talent Management Director has come up costly - $364,000 to be exact in accounts that didn’t have any "clear business purpose.”

According to the auditor’s report, one of the two vendors was paid $343,000 over three fiscal years while another one was paid about $21,000 over a one year contract. TPS Superintendent Debra Gist says most of that money was donor funded.

Jill Leslye has lived in Tulsa since the 80's and tell 2 News she does not like to hear about suspicious activity.

“There’s an old saying, if you find one cockroach, you’re gonna see others," Leslye said. “My advice is to look into it."

It’s why TPS Superintendent Debra Gist says she was made aware of a payment going toward a vendor last summer - a violation of their policy - and acted quickly.

Devon Fletcher was at the head of the district’s Talent and Equity office at the time and reported to Gist. 2 News spoke with Gist prior to the auditors report coming out on Tuesday.

“It’s such an incredible violation and an incredible breach of trust," Gist said. "It’s something that’s completely unacceptable.”

2 News called Gist's office Thursday, but was told she wasn’t available. Two days prior, her message to parents was confident.

"The moment that that became questioned, we did a very, thorough examination and did everything we needed to do to resolve it," Gist said.

The audit, conducted by RSM, is not affiliated with TPS' yearly audit required by law.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --