TPS community reacts to superintendent vote

TULSA, Okla. — After a semester filled with distractions surrounding the district's tense battle to appease Oklahoma's public education leader and keep accreditation, members of the Tulsa Public Schools community are sharing thoughts with 2 News.

The State Board of Education led by Superintendent Ryan Walters has repeatedly called on the district to make sweeping changes on academic performance and financial transparency. Supporters of Dr. Ebony Johnson said that requires stable leadership.

"It's been a wild year trying to keep up with it all, to tell you the truth," Council Oak Elementary parent Cole Cunningham said.

Cunningham said his kids are understandably excited for winter break but so is he. He said he wants a break from the back and forth controversies between TPS and the State Board of Education.

"It seems confusing more than anything in terms of what rules we're playing by," he said.

Cunningham added he's happy the TPS Board of Education kept leadership local by removing the interim tag from Dr. Johnson's title Monday night.

His area's board representative Stacy Woolley shared that sentiment.

"Local control is exactly what Tulsans have said they want all along," Board President Woolley said. "And we heard from almost a thousand Tulsans over the last just few days letting us know that's what they wanted."

Dr. Johnson's focus is on the future.

"I'm looking forward to rewriting the narrative right now that TPS has associated and I look forward to making sure that the great things that are happening in our schools, that those things are known on a more consistent basis," Dr. Johnson said. "And in addition, acknowledging the challenges that we have before us and ways we are tackling those challenges."

For Edison Preparatory School grandmother Jennifer Burton, the decision should send a message to state education leaders.

"The government doesn't need to be in public school administration as much as they're trying to be, because they do not know how to run a school, they do not know how to teach children, and that's not their priority," Burton said.

Monday's vote was a close one though, and not all board members are happy. Dr. Jerry griffin abstained then announced his resignation after the meeting, effective January 2.

Dr. Jennettie Marshall voted no and alleged fellow board members committed Open Meetings Act violations during an executive session.

She also said the vote was rushed and ill-advised.

"I believe that the future for TPS is very bleak because until we get a board that's gonna be transparent and accountable for its own actions, we cannot - we cannot govern over a superintendent and a district because corruption trickles down," Dr. Marshall said.

But Cunningham said as a parent, Dr. Johnson's promotion offers needed consistency and experience.

"(With Dr. Johnson) having been involved in the district that many years, that's a good thing in my book," Cunningham said.

Board Member Diamond Marshall told 2 News Monday night she had no comment on the allegations brought forth by Jennettie Marshall.

Woolley said she wasn't worried by the complaints because multiple attorneys were in the executive session and heard its discussions.

2 News requested an interview to hear more from Dr. Griffin Tuesday but didn't get a response.

