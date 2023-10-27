TPS athletics to use 'weapons detection systems' in all athletics events

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools is investing in security to ensure no weapons get into any athletic event on any campus going forward with the implementation of a product by Metrasens called weapons detection systems.

"I looked down to my right, and I noticed a cheerleader said something about a gun," longtime Booker T. Washington High School Football stadium PA announcer Lawrence "Night Train" Lane recounted to 2 News on Thursday. "And when she said that I immediately in a very calm voice said, 'Game is suspended.'"

Lane referred to August 25 when a gun was allegedly flashed behind S.E. Williams Stadium, sending fans and players rushing out of the premises.

Tulsa Public Schools said the incident remains under investigation.

"Hopefully there will never be another occurrence like that," Lane added.

The incident happened as TPS was still rolling out a new kind of metal detector by the Illinois-based company. Metrasens joined the district and TPS Campus Police on Thursday prior to the Hale vs. Bishop Kelley football game to observe what it describes as 'weapon-sensitive accuracy.'

"If you're pregnant, if you have a pacemaker or any kind like that, it's completely safe because there is nothing being emitted," VP of Marketing Chris Arbeitman said.

Campus police puts one of the detectors at both home and away entrances to football games and the district has 34 to be used by each junior high and high school sporting event in the district.

"We've continued to (deploy) our wanding in places where sometimes we have some questions of additional layers, or someone's alerted through the Metrasens," TPS Director of Athletics Mick Wilson said. "And of course Metrasens has really made it that much more of a layer of security for people to come in."

The money for all 34 systems comes from $650,000 in bond election funds approved by voters. The actual price tag came out to $560 thousand, or almost $16,500 each.

TPS Campus Police Chief Matthias Wicks added he believes the technology will be reliable and portable.

"We can transport it from one location to the next," Chief Wicks said. "We can put it in different environments, whether for outdoor for football, or indoor for basketball."

The factors explained make enough sense for Lane.

"It's a sad commentary that we have to take these measures these days, but if we wanna keep fans and we want to keep young people safe, then by any means necessary. Whatever it takes," he said.

The district still has its clear-bag policy in effect, and said it will use different amounts of police and security personnel for each event.

