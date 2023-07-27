TPD: Man led two kidnappings in three days

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department believes it has a suspect in custody tied to two different kidnappings and robberies with victims held at gunpoint.

Records show Bryan Alexis Saucedo-Gamino served time in prison in 2021 for grand larceny and having a firearm as a convicted felon.

He was arrested tuesday evening after the second accused incident in Tulsa.

The first kidnapping reportedly happened Saturday not far from 51st Street and Mingo Road here.

Police said a man driving by saw the suspect with a woman and simply offered them help when they look distressed.

Saucedo-Gamino reportedly took that chance to pull out a gun and hitch a ride.

"That's tough because you don't want to tell people not to try and be good Samaritans because you want people to do the right thing," Lt. Justin Ritter told 2 News. "But on the other hand you have to be aware of your surroundings."

Ritter said Saucedo-Gamino later drove off in the stolen vehical after the victim escaped.

He reportedly struck again Tuesday at the Promenade Mall parking garage, ordering a couple at gunpoint to again drive him around town, at one point shooting into the floorboard to prove the gun was loaded.

"The suspect decides that I guess he's going to let the female go at this point...directs her back towards the parking garage at Promenade Mall, and on the way decides that he wants to stop at McDonald's."

That's where police credit an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper with being at the right place at the right time.

"He's probably listening to the radio and had the tag and they pulled up," the lieutenant said. "We had information from the victim obviously about the car and stuff, but yeah it was a good spot on their part."

As of Thursday the woman who allegedly helped Saucedo-Gamino Saturday has also been arrested.

Files show Lezlie Cassendra Chica is on ICE hold.

The string of crimes makes some in the area wary for their own safety, like Jacqueline Godbout who recently moved to Tulsa.

"Makes me think twice a little bit, just kind of strangers approaching maybe the vehicle," Godbout said. "It kind of makes me want to be more aware of my surroundings and just make sure I'm staying mindful of that, yeah."

All victims in the armed robberies came out uninjured, police said, and both stolen vehicles were recovered.

