TPD investigating Booker T. Washington faculty member

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police confirm they are investigating a Booker T. Washington faculty member accused of touching a student inappropriately.

Officers were at the school today to interview the alleged victim and parents.

Tulsa Public Schools released a statement:

"We are aware of a law enforcement presence at one of our high schools today as part of an initial investigation. On occasion, Tulsa Public Schools Campus Police engages with external law enforcement officials as part of a standard protocol. Due to privacy restrictions, we cannot share any confidential information about students and/or employees. We will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of our young people and team members in all of our actions and decisions as a school district."

