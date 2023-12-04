TPD hopes proposed trespassing ordinance update reduces chronic offenders

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are making an effort to crack down on repeat and chronic criminals in the downtown area and they hope a change in the City of Tulsa’s trespassing ordinance will help.

Right now, a trespassing violation comes with a $200 maximum fine. Under the new proposal, a second offense would increase to a $500 maximum fine and/or up to 10 days in jail. The proposal still needs the approval of Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum. 2News is told that could take roughly six to eight weeks to approve or deny.

“The community really reached out and asked what we can do about these chronic offenders and we think this is a tool in the criminal justice system to address those individuals,” said Tulsa Police Department Major Thaddeus Espy.

For the last year, the Tulsa Downtown Partnership and Tulsa Police Department have partnered for quarterly safety forums and an opportunity for the public to get in-person answers.

“Come talk with business owners, property owners, hoteliers, anyone really and learn about problems and develop solutions,” he said.



Thanks to a grant, Major Espy told the crowd TPD is looking at improving lighting downtown, increasing patrols and tackling the graffiti problem as well.

The Real Time Information Center, which started operating earlier this year, has proved to be an effective tool in solving crimes. TPD identified some of the new cameras weren’t as effective as others in terms of location, so they are moving three to four of them to the downtown area.

