TPD: Car thefts down 49% since 2021

TULSA, Okla. — Auto-thefts continue to rise in cities throughout the country. One place they’re not increasing though, is Tulsa.

“This unit is definitely more proactive,” Tulsa Police Department Lt. Chase Calhoun told 2 News over the phone Friday.

Lt. Calhoun has overseen the Auto Theft Division of TPD since 2021.

He said he knew the amount of stolen cars was getting too high, so to catch the perpetrators his team of four detectives shifted priorities.

“The mission of the unit has been to focus on repeat offenders, people that are causing us the most work," he said. "And not just going after them for auto thefts but other crimes. So things like if they’re convicted felons, firearms possession, trafficking narcotics, and other crimes like that.”

The tactics have largely succeeded. Calhoun added other cities' police departments have since contacted him for advice in handling the issue.

According to TPD’s Facebook page, more than three and a half thousand stolen vehicles were reported in 2021. Then, just under 2,500 last year. And so far in 2023 Tulsa is at fewer than 1,800, dropping by about a 49% in two years.

“I was pleasantly surprised and happy about it," Tulsa mom Heather Mosso said after seeing the Facebook post.

Mosso said while that’s good news, she still encounters car burglaries. In fact, she said her husband’s car was broken into on Thursday.

“It feels like a violation of your privacy and your belongings that we work hard for," she said. "And it’s really devastating, actually.”

Lt. Calhoun said especially during the holidays Tulsans still need to be on high alert to avoid their cars being stolen or their belongings getting snatched.

That means keeping out spare keys, phones, and of course locking up.

“Auto theft does not discriminate," the lieutenant said. "So it doesn’t matter if you live in a gated community or if you live in a low income area. It does not matter. Cars are stolen from all various places throughout the city.”

Mosso said she’s echoes that to her family, but is glad with the progress TPD is making.

“I have a daughter that just started driving and I’m always concerned about her and her safety. So I felt safer, which is good.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

