Toddler's death under investigation, couple arrested for child abuse

OWASSO, Okla. — Two people are in jail after Tulsa police said a 2-year-old girl died in their care.

Police said DeShaun Smith-Torrez and Rachael Alexander traveled from Little Rock with a family member's 2 and 3-year-old girls to panhandle and prostitute in the Tulsa area.

Officers say the pair panhandled at a Home Depot in Owasso, then returned to the motel they were staying at in Tulsa.

Once they arrived, the couple noticed the 2-year-old was limp, TPD said.

Torrez-Smith attempted CPR and called 911.

The child was in cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead a short time after authorities arrived.

TPD said the initial examination showed that they child was likely abused.

The 3-year-old is now in protective custody until Arkansas authorities are able to come pick her up.

Alexander was arrested for abuse and neglect. Smith-Torrez was arrested for neglect and permitting abuse.

Alexander was also arrested for false impersonation after giving police the wrong name.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

