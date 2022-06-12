Toby Keith battling stomach cancer

Country music star, Toby Keith, announced on Twitter that in the fall of 2021 he was diagnosed with stomach cancer.
Keith has received chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery in the past six months.
On Twitter, Keith said, "so far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax.
He plans to spend this time with family but plans on seeing his fans sooner rather than later.
— Toby Keith (@tobykeith) June 12, 2022
