Toby Keith battling stomach cancer

Rick Diamond
<p>FLORENCE, AZ - APRIL 07: Singer/Songwriter Toby Keith performs during Country Thunder Music Festival Arizona - Day 3 on April 7, 2018 in Florence, Arizona. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder USA)</p>
Posted at 4:30 PM, Jun 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-12 17:30:11-04

Country music star, Toby Keith, announced on Twitter that in the fall of 2021 he was diagnosed with stomach cancer.

Keith has received chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery in the past six months.

On Twitter, Keith said, "so far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax.

He plans to spend this time with family but plans on seeing his fans sooner rather than later.

