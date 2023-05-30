Ticket scammers try to slip up Savannah Bananas fans

TULSA, Okla. — With the Savannah Bananas baseball team touring through a sold out OneOK Field Monday night, online scammers tried to take advantage of many fans and families looking to witness the viral entertainment.

Parents like Heath Bringham said his family was lucky in their ticket acquisition.

“I put my name in (the online lottery) and got the ‘Sorry, you didn’t get tickets’ email just like I think a lot of people did. So I hit up the boss at work. They’ve got Drillers suites tickets for the season, I said ‘Hey, got any openings?’ and yeah, (my) company hooked me up,” Bringham said.

The ticket-buying process on the other hand wasn’t so easy for some.

It drove the Powell family from Arlington, bananas to see the prices for those shopping online.

“Some people were selling the tickets for $400 a piece and a bunch of people called them out on it,” Courtney Powell said.

“I think it’s ridiculous. This game is for families and for fun. And that’s kind of crazy that they take advantage of people like that.”

Facebook screenshots seen Monday show classic online resale scammer tricks: There’s the bad grammar, predictable responses, and the seller unwilling to meet in person.

It’s becoming all too common for the ‘World-famous baseball circus’, according to team marketing coordinator Savanah (just one N) Alaniz.

She told 2 News the team’s site only sells tickets at $25.

“We do everything in our power, if we find ticket scammers, to crack down on them and cancel their ticket orders and get those tickets in the hands of real fans," Alaniz said. "But we do see some negative feedback from that in the sense of people think it’s us reselling tickets on StubHub or Ticketmaster. And that’s not the case.”

Those lucky enough to get their potassium baseball intake have one suggestion for third party purchases.

“Don’t pay much more than (face value),” Powell said.

“Nah, just avoid that,” Bringham concurred.

