Three teens killed in crash in Sapulpa

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — Three teens are dead after a single vehicle crash near Sapulpa.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol told 2 News Oklahoma three teens died and one survived the crash on Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m.

It happened near 161st West Ave and 101st Street South. The cause of the crash is not known.

