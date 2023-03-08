Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three teens killed in crash in Sapulpa

KJRH Breaking News
2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma Breaking News
KJRH Breaking News
Posted at 5:05 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 18:07:14-05

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — Three teens are dead after a single vehicle crash near Sapulpa.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol told 2 News Oklahoma three teens died and one survived the crash on Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m.

It happened near 161st West Ave and 101st Street South. The cause of the crash is not known.

2 News Oklahoma crews are on the way and we'll update as we learn more.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7