Three teens killed in crash in Sapulpa

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — Three teens are dead after a single vehicle crash near Sapulpa.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol told 2 News Oklahoma three teens died and one survived the crash on Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m.
It happened near 161st West Ave and 101st Street South. The cause of the crash is not known.
2 News Oklahoma crews are on the way and we'll update as we learn more.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter