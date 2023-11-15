Three killed in Okmulgee apartment fire

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Lighthorse police are investigating a fire that killed three, Wednesday morning.

Okmulgee Fire Chief Dewayne Hurt told 2 News, crews were called to a fire near 6th and Taft around 6 a.m.

The fire occured in a two story quad-apartment building. The four lower level residents were able to escape the fire. Fire crew

The ATF is investigating whether the fire was an act of arson or accidental. The three victims are working to be idenfied.

2 News crews are working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

