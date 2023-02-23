Watch Now
Threat tip leads to Jenks student taken into custody

Posted at 1:36 PM, Feb 23, 2023
JENKS, Okla. — A message to Jenks Middle School families on Thursday said a student is in custody after a bomb threat made against the school.

The message from Jenks Public Schools said they received a tip Wednesday night on their Trojan Tipline about a student making the threat, prompting an investigation by police. They took a student into custody Thursday morning before that student came to school.

The district said there is no threat to the middle school at this time.

