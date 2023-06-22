Thousands line up for meals from Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — The season of giving returned to Tulsa early this year, with thousands still needing all the help they can get after Sunday's storm.

"With the electric being out this can help feed and do what we can do," Michael Miller said. "So it's good they're having this up here and doing this."

Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma held a special meal giveaway at its north Tulsa location on Kenosha Avenue Wednesday afternoon, allowing drivers to line up around several blocks to pick up food.

"Many of those families do not have the money to replace that food," the food bank's chief development officer Matt Jostes told 2 News.

Since Sunday, its emergency response team has handed out thousands of emergency meal boxes, Jostes said.

Wednesday's drive thru was a special occasion, throwing in a hot meal on top of the boxes and drinks meant to last a family of four through the end of the week.

"We've prepared more meals in our kitchen – a temporary kitchen because we're under construction – this week than we had in the past month," Jostes added. "So everybody's really stepped up in the community to meet this need."

There's such a need, he said, that the food bank's crews started loading cars a half-hour before the scheduled start time.

For many, the meals might as well be a lifeline.

"Well basically it's living day by day right now. Fast food, and stuff like that with no electricity, doing this," Ed Carr said.

"My brother in-law, he's been without electricity since the storm hit," Ruth Deyo said.

Volunteers like Chloe Wild helped prepare 3,000 of the meals Wednesday, and said she's prepared to do it as long as needed.

"It's been really good," Wild said. "Very hot (though). I'm not used to this weather. I'm from England so this is too hot for me. (But it's) definitely, definitely worth it."

Residents receiving food are very grateful for the help.

"It's very important when you don't have any place to sort your food. It comes in pretty handy," Carr said.

"For what they're doing for the community, it's a good thing," Miller added.

"This is a wonderful, wonderful blessing," Deyo said. "(I am) very, very happy. I already called and thanked them ahead of time."

You can track the food bank website for future events, or find the nearest food pantry location to you by clicking this link. You can also call 918-585-2800, volunteer, or donate.

