This Machine fundraising to repair damaged bikes

TULSA, Okla. — This Machine, a local non-profit bike share program, is in need of the community's support.

Right now, the organization is dealing with nearly $30,000 in damage to more than a dozen bikes. 2 News reported the damage at the end of August.

About 10% of This Machine's fleet of bikes were severely damaged or outright stolen in just one weekend. Now, the non-profit is trying to recover by hosting a fundraiser at Soundpony Lounge in downtown Tulsa.

Executive Director Katie Sawicki says since she last spoke with 2 News, they're been able to recover at least eight stolen bikes and they also have significant damage to them. This Machine is still looking for more missing bikes.

While the search continues, the organization is also working to raise money to order new bikes as it can take about a year to get new ones.

On Thursday night frm 3 to 9 p.m., This Machine is inviting the community to their fundraiser at the Soundpony to have drinks and learn more about the organization.

“Share a drink with us and a portion of the beverage sales will come back to This Machine. Also, if people want to make a donation at that event we have some gift cards that we could enter people in for a drawing,” says Sawicki.

The fundraiser doesn't stop there — Mythic Press has created a shirt to support This Machine and they are donating $10 of every sale to the non-profit.

This Machine has been operating in Tulsa for the last four years and just recently expanded into Broken Arrow.

Sawicki says she loves hearing stories from the community on how their bikes have provided people with exercise and alternative transportation but she says it's hard for them to continue to do that when vandalism and theft like this happen.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --