BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Tulsa bike share program is putting down roots in Broken Arrow today.

Much like how the scooters you see all over town work, you can now check out a bike with This Machine's bike share program.

These bikes aren't your normal bikes — they are electric, pedal-assist bikes. The motor amplifies the power behind each of your pedal strokes so it makes it seem like your legs are supercharged.

Starting July 1, 40 bikes will be spread across the two square miles of the Rose District at 10 rental stations. Phase two will happen within the next year with hopes of bringing another 40 bikes around New Orleans Square.

The program is expected to last up to three years and then they'll evaluate whether to continue.

Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon says This Machine's bike share program is exactly what the city needs to cut back on the traffic in downtown BA.

As part of the rental process, users download an app that tracks the time of use and transportation patterns. This data will give the City a better snapshot of economic development opportunities and be useful in transportation studies.

