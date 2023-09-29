Third phase of excavations at Oaklawn Cemetery complete

TULSA, Okla. — Crews completed the third round of fieldwork at Oaklawn Cemetery on Sept. 29.

The City of Tulsa said during this phase, experts exhumed seven adults in simple caskets and took them to the on-site osteology lab for forensic analysis.

Experts also mapped 59 grave shafts, and all but two were unmarked.

Parts of this excavation aimed at an area near where a gunshot victim was found during the second excavation that hadn't been explored yet.

"State Archaeologist Dr. Kary Stackelbeck will work with the Physical Investigation Team over the coming months to finalize a detailed report from this phase of fieldwork," the City of Tulsa said in a press release.

Third excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery

The city said no indications on gender, cause of death, etc. are determined for the remains exhumed during this phase.

Once DNA eligibility is completed, the remains will be reinterred in their original places in Oaklawn Cemetery. The city said a date for reinterment has not been set yet.

