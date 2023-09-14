City of Tulsa finds 22 grave shafts in third excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa continues its third excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery as part of the 1921 Graves Investigation.

The city's excavation team exposed 22 grave shafts and exhumed the remains of one person on Wednesday.

Remains believed to be connected to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will be sent to Intermountain Forensics for DNA and genealogical analysis.

They expect to exhume another set of remains Thursday and have started hand excavations on other grave shafts found last week.

The city's main goals for this excavation are to expand the excavation block and expose burial areas while properly documenting them.

They will continue to work in the southwestern portion of the cemetery, looking for evidence consistent with previous sites.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

