The Muscogee Nation unveils new name for the former Cancer Treatment Centers of America building

TULSA, Okla. — Today The Muscogee Nation unveiled a new name for the former Cancer Treatment Centers of America Building.

It's new name is Council Oak Comprehensive Healthcare. The tribe held a naming ceremony to celebrate the news.

“This is a great day for Muscogee creek nation,” David Hill, Principal Chief for the tribe said.

The Muscogee Nation is breathing new life into the former Cancer Treatment Centers of America. They said their health system considered the purchase of the building almost immediately after the Cancer Treatment Centers of America announced it was closing . On June 10th, the tribe authorized the Muscogee Nation Health System to pursue the purchase.

The tribe has been leasing the 20 acre camps since June 15th.

“We expect to go to closing in the next few weeks, so hopefully sooner than later,”

Shawn Terry, secretary of the Health for the Muscogee nation said.

Terry said the $40 million dollar facility is expected to open next week. It will offer outpatient services, which will include urgent care and an HIV and Hepatitis Clinic. Then, it will gradually add specialty services, like neurology, cardiology, and orthopedics among others. He said the inpatient services are expected to start early next spring, which he said will treat patients with long-term effects of COVID-19 and alleviate the bed-shortage their health system experienced due to the pandemic.

“Once we get fully open with hospital rooms, we will be able to have access to intensive care units, we’ll be able to have access to intensive care doctors that are right here in town, whether it’s pulmonologists or all of the other specialties that you take very sick COVID patients,” Terry said.

Terry said the facility also has 156 hotel rooms, which may be used to quarantine COVID-19 patients.

“If we need to quarantine people away from their family, we’ll be able to offer that,” he said.

