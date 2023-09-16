Terence Crutcher Foundation hosts service day

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are remembering Terence Crutcher, who was shot dead by police seven years ago. The Terence Crutcher Foundation held a day of service, and 2 News Oklahoma’s cameras were rolling. We found out they are setting themselves up for a bigger future of service.

"We have over 14 community organizations that have come together. Some are serving in housing, some are helping with post-incarceration, you can get your child enrolled in gymnastics for free. The array of services we have here and the resources we’re providing is great," said Jayla Simone Meeks, the Policy and Resource Coordinator for the foundation.

She and other organizers invited local groups to play a part in their seventh annual day of service. It was seven years ago, on Sept. 16, today when Crutcher was shot dead by Tulsa police. Ever since, the foundation has tried to turn their anger into activism through the day of service.

"The family’s doing a great job. Even the Rev. George Crutcher, and the late Ms. Crutcher, they’re doing a great job to bring awareness. Doing a great job to live on the legacy of their son Terence Crutcher. I really believe in what they do. They’re a great asset for our community," Green Country resident Ulysses Allen said.

Allen has lived in the Tulsa area since 2009, and has planted his flag.

"I’ve accomplished a lot of great things; I’ve built with my church community, I’ve built with my fraternity. Also built with community outreach and activism. It’s been a great place," Allen said.

The foundation purchased the Northpoint building for more than $1 million. They hope it will spur change and growth.

"Not only are we growing, but we’re growing alongside community. We’re growing and making sure every step of our journey and our growth community is with us," Meeks said.

Meeks added they want neighbors to have input on the future of Northpoint.

The foundation can be reached by phone at (539) 867-1304 or email at info@terencecrutcherfoundation.org

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

